Oscars 2019: Complete list of winners

The 91st Annual Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. The much-awaited awards function began on a dynamic note with a performance by Queen and Adam Lambert. Here's presenting all of the winners of the Oscars 2019.

Nominees for Best Supporting Actress:

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk - Winner

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Regina King won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk. All pictures/AFP

Best Documentary:

Free Solo - Winner

Minding the Gap

RBG

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Of Fathers and Sons

Best Documentary went to Free Solo, the story of rock climber Alex Honnold's solo and ropeless climb of the 3,000 ft vertical wall of El Capitan in Yosemite

Best makeup and hair:

Vice - Winner

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice won fair and square. Starring Christian Bale and Amy Adams, the film follows US Vice President Dick Cheney on his way to becoming the most powerful Vice President in the history of the US.

Best production design:

Black Panther (Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart) - Winner

The Favourite (Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton)

First Man (Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas)

Roma (Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez)

Mary Poppins Returns (John Myhre and Gordon Sim)

Was there ever any doubt about this? Black Panther won the Best Production Design, Oscar!

Best Cinematography:

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma - Winner

Lukasz Zal, Cold War

Robbie Ryan, The Favourite

Caleb Deschanel, Never Look Away

Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born

Roma, directed by Alfonso Cuaron, won the Best Cinematography Oscar.

Best costume design:

Black Panther (Ruth E Carter) – WINNER

The Favourite (Sandy Powell)

Mary Poppins Returns (Sandy Powell)

Mary Queen of Scots (Alexandra Byrne)

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Mary Zophres)

Best sound editing:

Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER

First Man

A Quiet Place

Black Panther

Roma

John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone accept the Sound Editing award for Bohemian Rhapsody at the 91st Annual Academy Awards

Best sound mixing:

Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER

A Star Is Born

First Man

Roma

Black Panther

Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali accept the award for Best Sound Mixing.

Best foreign language film:

Roma (Mexico) - WINNER

Cold War (Poland)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Best film editing:

Bohemian Rhapsody (John Ottman) – WINNER

Vice (Hank Corwin)

BlacKkKlansman (Barry Alexander Brown)

The Favourite (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

Green Book (Patrick J Don Vito)

Best supporting actor:

Mahershala Ali (Green Book) - WINNER

Richard E Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Best Supporting Actor nominee for Green Book, Mahershala Ali accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor during the 91st Annual Academy Awards

Best animated feature:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - WINNER

Incredibles 2

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Best Animated Feature Film nominees for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and other crew members accept the award for Best Animated Feature



Best animated short:

Bao – WINNER

Animal Behaviour

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Becky Neiman-Cobb and Domee Shi accept the Short Film (Animated) award for Bao onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California

Best documentary short:

Period. End of Sentence. - WINNER

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Best Short Subject Documentary nominees for Period. End of Sentence. Rayka Zehtabchi (l, blue dress) and Melissa Berton accepts the award for Best Short Subject Documentary





Best visual effects:

First Man - WINNER

Avengers: Infinity War

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Ready Player One

Christopher Robin

Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm accept the award for Best Visual Effects during the 91st Annual Academy Awards

Best live action short:

Skin - WINNER

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother



Best original screenplay:

Green Book (Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga) - WINNER

The Favourite (Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara)

Roma (Alfonso Cuarón)

Vice (Adam McKay)

First Reformed (Paul Schrader)

Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, and Nick Vallelonga accept the Original Screenplay award for Green Book

Best adapted screenplay:

BlacKkKlansman (Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel and Kevin Willmott) - WINNER

If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Jenkins)

A Star Is Born (Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters and Eric Roth)

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty)

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Joel Coen and Ethan Coen)

Spike Lee accepts the Adapted Screenplay award for BlacKkKlansman onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards



Best original score:

Black Panther (Ludwig Goransson) - WINNER

If Beale Street Could Talk (Nicholas Britell)

Mary Poppins Returns (Marc Shaiman)

Isle of Dogs (Alexandre Desplat)

BlacKkKlansman (Terence Blanchard)

Ludwig Goransson accepts the Music (Original Score) award for Black Panther

Best original song:

Shallow (A Star Is Born) - WINNER

All the Stars (Black Panther)

I’ll Fight (RBG)

The Place Where Lost Things Go (Mary Poppins Returns)

When a Cowboy Trades his Spurs for Wings (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)

Mark Ronson and Lady Gaga accept the Music (Original Song) award for 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born



Best actor:

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) - WINNER

Christian Bale (Vice)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate)

Rami Malek accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for Bohemian Rhapsody





Best actress:

Olivia Colman (The Favourite) - WINNER

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)

Olivia Colman accepts the Actress in a Leading Role award for The Favourite



Best director:

Alfonso Cuarón (Roma) - WINNER

Adam McKay (Vice)

Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)

Best picture:

Green Book - WINNER

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Cast and crew of Green Book accept the Best Picture award onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019, in Hollywood, California

