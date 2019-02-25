Oscars 2019: Complete list of winners
The Oscars 2019 began on a dynamic note with a performance by Queen and Adam Lambert. Here's presenting all of the winners of the 2019 Academy Awards
The 91st Annual Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. The much-awaited awards function began on a dynamic note with a performance by Queen and Adam Lambert. Here's presenting all of the winners of the Oscars 2019.
Nominees for Best Supporting Actress:
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk - Winner
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Regina King won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk. All pictures/AFP
Best Documentary:
Free Solo - Winner
Minding the Gap
RBG
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Of Fathers and Sons
Best Documentary went to Free Solo, the story of rock climber Alex Honnold's solo and ropeless climb of the 3,000 ft vertical wall of El Capitan in Yosemite
Best makeup and hair:
Vice - Winner
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice won fair and square. Starring Christian Bale and Amy Adams, the film follows US Vice President Dick Cheney on his way to becoming the most powerful Vice President in the history of the US.
Best production design:
Black Panther (Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart) - Winner
The Favourite (Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton)
First Man (Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas)
Roma (Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez)
Mary Poppins Returns (John Myhre and Gordon Sim)
Was there ever any doubt about this? Black Panther won the Best Production Design, Oscar!
Best Cinematography:
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma - Winner
Lukasz Zal, Cold War
Robbie Ryan, The Favourite
Caleb Deschanel, Never Look Away
Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born
Roma, directed by Alfonso Cuaron, won the Best Cinematography Oscar.
Best costume design:
Black Panther (Ruth E Carter) – WINNER
The Favourite (Sandy Powell)
Mary Poppins Returns (Sandy Powell)
Mary Queen of Scots (Alexandra Byrne)
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Mary Zophres)
Best sound editing:
Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER
First Man
A Quiet Place
Black Panther
Roma
John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone accept the Sound Editing award for Bohemian Rhapsody at the 91st Annual Academy Awards
Best sound mixing:
Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER
A Star Is Born
First Man
Roma
Black Panther
Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali accept the award for Best Sound Mixing.
Best foreign language film:
Roma (Mexico) - WINNER
Cold War (Poland)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Best film editing:
Bohemian Rhapsody (John Ottman) – WINNER
Vice (Hank Corwin)
BlacKkKlansman (Barry Alexander Brown)
The Favourite (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)
Green Book (Patrick J Don Vito)
Best supporting actor:
Mahershala Ali (Green Book) - WINNER
Richard E Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)
Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)
Sam Rockwell (Vice)
Best Supporting Actor nominee for Green Book, Mahershala Ali accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor during the 91st Annual Academy Awards
Best animated feature:
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - WINNER
Incredibles 2
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Best Animated Feature Film nominees for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and other crew members accept the award for Best Animated Feature
Best animated short:
Bao – WINNER
Animal Behaviour
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Becky Neiman-Cobb and Domee Shi accept the Short Film (Animated) award for Bao onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Best documentary short:
Period. End of Sentence. - WINNER
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Best Short Subject Documentary nominees for Period. End of Sentence. Rayka Zehtabchi (l, blue dress) and Melissa Berton accepts the award for Best Short Subject Documentary
Best visual effects:
First Man - WINNER
Avengers: Infinity War
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Ready Player One
Christopher Robin
Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm accept the award for Best Visual Effects during the 91st Annual Academy Awards
Best live action short:
Skin - WINNER
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Best original screenplay:
Green Book (Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga) - WINNER
The Favourite (Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara)
Roma (Alfonso Cuarón)
Vice (Adam McKay)
First Reformed (Paul Schrader)
Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, and Nick Vallelonga accept the Original Screenplay award for Green Book
Best adapted screenplay:
BlacKkKlansman (Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel and Kevin Willmott) - WINNER
If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Jenkins)
A Star Is Born (Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters and Eric Roth)
Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty)
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Joel Coen and Ethan Coen)
Spike Lee accepts the Adapted Screenplay award for BlacKkKlansman onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards
Best original score:
Black Panther (Ludwig Goransson) - WINNER
If Beale Street Could Talk (Nicholas Britell)
Mary Poppins Returns (Marc Shaiman)
Isle of Dogs (Alexandre Desplat)
BlacKkKlansman (Terence Blanchard)
Ludwig Goransson accepts the Music (Original Score) award for Black Panther
Best original song:
Shallow (A Star Is Born) - WINNER
All the Stars (Black Panther)
I’ll Fight (RBG)
The Place Where Lost Things Go (Mary Poppins Returns)
When a Cowboy Trades his Spurs for Wings (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)
Mark Ronson and Lady Gaga accept the Music (Original Song) award for 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born
Best actor:
Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) - WINNER
Christian Bale (Vice)
Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)
Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate)
Rami Malek accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for Bohemian Rhapsody
Best actress:
Olivia Colman (The Favourite) - WINNER
Glenn Close (The Wife)
Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)
Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)
Olivia Colman accepts the Actress in a Leading Role award for The Favourite
Best director:
Alfonso Cuarón (Roma) - WINNER
Adam McKay (Vice)
Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)
Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)
Best picture:
Green Book - WINNER
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
Cast and crew of Green Book accept the Best Picture award onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019, in Hollywood, California
