John Cena: 10 fun facts you may not know about WWE's Doctor of Thuganomics

On the occasion of WWE superstar and multiple time pro-wrestling world champion John Cena's 41st birthday, we present some interesting trivia about the wrestler...

>> Before entering WWE (where he would go on to become a major name), John Cena made his professional wrestling debut in 1999 as 'The Prototype', a semi-robot character in Ultimate Pro Wrestling (UPW), a wrestling company in which he was also trained. Cena wrestling in WWE in several non-televised matches under this character before officially debuting in WWE under his real name in 2002.



John Cena. Pic/Santa Banta

>> John Cena holds the second-highest record for the most World Heavyweight Championships with 15. Cena won the WWE Championship (now known as the WWE World Heavyweight Championship) on 12 occasions and is also a 3-time World Heavyweight Champion, which was contested on Smackdown. The wrestler with the most World Heavyweight Championship reigns happens to be Ric Flair, who has 16 professional wrestling World Heavyweight singles championships to his credit.

>> John Cena wrestled Olympic wrestling champion Kurt Angle in his official WWE televised debut on June 27, 2002. Angle, who won a gold medal in heavyweight freestyle wrestling in the 1996 Summer Olympics is also a renowned former WWE pro-wrestler with several championships to his credit. Their match was appreciated by fans and fellow wrestlers and although Cena didn't win he was congratulated by WWE stars The Undertaker, Rikishi, Farooq and Billy Kidman for his valiant effort and showmanship.

>> Being a fan of rap music and hip hop culture John Cena cultivated an on-screen character of a freestyle rapper, persona that he admittedly came up with by himself in 2003. Cena has also sung and performed his fifth WWE entrance theme song, "Basic Thugonomics," himself. His debut rap album, "You Can't See Me", was recorded with his cousin rapper Tha Trademarc, which features his current entrance them, "My Time is Now" and the single "Bad, Bad Man", for which a music video was made that parodied 1980s American pop culture.

>> John Cena has the fourth-highest number of combined days as WWE World Heavyweight Champion, behind Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund, and Hulk Hogan.

>> John Cena's match with CM Punk at WWE Money in the Bank 2011 has been cited by fans and critics as the best match of that year and has gone to win several awards in many major professional wrestling magazines.

>> John Cena is one of four wrestlers to have won the WWE Royal Rumble on more than one occasion. Cena along with Shawn Michaels and Batista has won the Royal Rumble match twice while Steve Austin holds the record for most wins with 3.

>> Outside wrestling, John Cena has starred in over 10 feature films. 'The Marine' and '12 Rounds' are two of his most well-known ones.

>> John Cena has granted over 400 wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a non-profit organization founded in the United States that arranges experiences to children with serious medical conditions making him the current record holder.

>> Besides winning multiple world championships, John Cena is also a 5-time WWE United States Champion. He has also dabbled in tag-team wrestling and has won four tag team championships namely with Batista, Shawn Michaels, The Miz and David Otunga.