Otters Club Squash: Abhishek, Sanya emerge champions
Abhishek Agarwal and Sanya Vats won the men's and the women's titles respectively of the Otters Club Vedanta Squash Open held recently. Abhishek defeated unseeded Tushar Shahani 9-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-6 to win the championship.
Meanwhile, third seed Sanya secured a 11-8, 8-11, 11-8, 11-6 upset win over top seed Urwashi Joshi to take the women's trophy home. In the boys U-19 final, Veer Chotrani dominated Saksham Choudhary winning the game 11-6, 9-11, 11-3, 11-4. Earlier, Aishwarya Khubchandani fought hard to claim the U-19 title by defeating a higher-ranked Amira Singh 9-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9, 11-2.
