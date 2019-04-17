Otters Club Squash: Abhishek, Sanya emerge champions

other-sports

The winners of the Otters Club squash event with their trophies

Abhishek Agarwal and Sanya Vats won the men's and the women's titles respectively of the Otters Club Vedanta Squash Open held recently. Abhishek defeated unseeded Tushar Shahani 9-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-6 to win the championship.

Meanwhile, third seed Sanya secured a 11-8, 8-11, 11-8, 11-6 upset win over top seed Urwashi Joshi to take the women's trophy home. In the boys U-19 final, Veer Chotrani dominated Saksham Choudhary winning the game 11-6, 9-11, 11-3, 11-4. Earlier, Aishwarya Khubchandani fought hard to claim the U-19 title by defeating a higher-ranked Amira Singh 9-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9, 11-2.

