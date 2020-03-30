Ouch! Twinkle Khanna fractures her foot, rushes to the hospital with Akshay Kumar

Author-entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna was driven to the hospital by her actor husband Akshay Kumar, whom she called her driver from Chandni Chowk. The jocular quip was a reference to the fact that Akshay grew up in the Old Delhi locality of Chandni Chowk.

Twinkle took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself along with Akshay. In the clip, Akshay can be seen driving while wearing a mask as Twinkle sits beside him and films the scene from inside her car.

Twinkle captioned the video: "Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don't be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can't kick anything at all." Have a look:

In the video, she also assured fans that she wasn't in hospital owing to the coronavirus scare but because she broke a foot. She shared a glimpse of the heavily-bandaged foot. The video currently has over 350K likes on Instagram.

