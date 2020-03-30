Ouch! Twinkle Khanna fractures her foot, rushes to the hospital with Akshay Kumar
It's still not known how it happened but Twinkle Khanna fractured her foot and immediately rushed to the hospital with hubby Akshay Kumar, and had an amusing reaction to it. Watch the video!
Author-entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna was driven to the hospital by her actor husband Akshay Kumar, whom she called her driver from Chandni Chowk. The jocular quip was a reference to the fact that Akshay grew up in the Old Delhi locality of Chandni Chowk.
Twinkle took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself along with Akshay. In the clip, Akshay can be seen driving while wearing a mask as Twinkle sits beside him and films the scene from inside her car.
Twinkle captioned the video: "Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don't be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can't kick anything at all." Have a look:
In the video, she also assured fans that she wasn't in hospital owing to the coronavirus scare but because she broke a foot. She shared a glimpse of the heavily-bandaged foot. The video currently has over 350K likes on Instagram.
