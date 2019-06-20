Our bond is long-standing and here to stay: Fadnavis, Thackeray

national

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Uddhav Thackeray at the 53rd anniversary of the Shiv Sena on Wednesday. Pic/Rane Ashish

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray endorsed the bond between the BJP and Sena on Wednesday and assured that the alliance between them was here to stay and will wipe out the Opposition in the forthcoming elections.

Many eyebrows were raised when Fadnavis was invited to the Sena's 53rd foundation day on Wednesday. Thackeray said the practice (of inviting friendly parties) existed before but was discontinued. The two leaders were speaking at Sion's Shanmukhananda Hall.

Fadnavis said he attended the function to seek the blessings of the late Balasaheb Thackeray and derive energy from the Sainiks – the Sena workers. He said the debate over the next chief minister should be left to the media to debate about and report.

"Ours is the longest-ever alliance in the history of Indian politics. Both Sena and BJP workers wanted an alliance [after a break-up in 2014] and the workers of both parties are the real architects of our victory in the Lok Sabha polls," said Fadnavis.

He said the BJP workers believed in him and the Sainiks believed in Thackeray. "So, please do not pay attention to what media is saying [about the CM's post]," he said, adding that he faced no dilemma while accepting Thackeray's invitation. Thackeray said he felt at ease dealing with Fadnavis. "Whatever we have said about the alliance is absolutely true. It's not drama.

