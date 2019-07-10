Our families do not accept our union

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Dr. Love

I am in a relationship with a boy four years younger and who belongs to my family. We have become close to each other over these years, but our families oppose our marriage because of the age difference. We ran away from home because of this and got married in a temple, but our family refuses to accept this because they say we haven't had a registered marriage. We were separated by our family and they now want us to marry people they choose for us. We recently managed to contact each other again and decided to get married legally. Now, there has been some problem in his family, because of which he doesn't want to take any risks and wants more time. He hasn't been speaking to me for two months. We are both committed to each other and want to spend our lives together. What do you suggest we do? — RD

There are a number of things that need to be considered here, starting with the legality of your relationship. You say he is related to you, but don't mention how. You say there was a marriage in a temple, but don't elaborate on what kind of ceremony this was. You say he wants to be with you, but now requires more time to make this happen. Your families may have objections for reasons other than the difference in age. If he isn't speaking to you, that complicates things further because two adults can choose to marry anyone they want to, provided they make that decision together. I'm not sure what advice I can give, except that you seek advice from a lawyer or professional who can arrive at a more informed decision. If this boy isn't speaking to you, I'm not sure what this means for your relationship though. Either way, it is important for you to get an opinion from someone you trust and can discuss this with. I can make no other suggestions.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Email them to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates