'Our little storm': Neha Dhupia shares adorable video of Mehr enjoying rains as she turns 20-months-old

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr is one of the cutest baby girls of B-town. The little one's pictures always make fans of the two actors 'ooh' and 'aww' over them. Recently, Neha shared three adorable videos and one picture of her little angel that certainly melted our heart.

In the video, the 20-month-old kid can be seen holding an umbrella and a white dolphin-printed raincoat and enjoying monsoon. We can hear the doting mommy singing the 'rain rain go away' song as the mother-daughter duo enjoys walking in the rain. Dhupia captioned the video, "Our little storm #20monthsold today. We love you our naughtooooo @mehrdhupiabedi (sic)". The video will certainly make your day. Take a look:

Adorable, isn't it? Father Angad Bedi too shared the same video on his Instagram handle. He captioned it, "SAANU ki!!!! APPAN challe ji!!! Sawaari apne samaan ki khud jimedaar hai!!! our naughtoo is 20 months old today. #attibaanu boomerang made by the Mrs.. @nehadhupia #saturdayvibes was (sic)".

Neha and Angad got hitched at a gurudwara ceremony in Delhi in May 2018 and welcomed their firstborn Mehr Dhupia Bedi on November 18, 2018. Since then, Angad and Neha regularly share photos of her little munchkin on social media.

On Father's Day, she shared an adorable picture of the father-daughter duo. “Her happy place ... in her daddy’s arms ... #happyfathersday Mehr ke papa ... we love u so much,” she wrote.

Before this, she had shared another beautiful picture with her family. In the picture, little Mehr is seen playing on the floor with toys all around. Angad is relaxing next to her using one of her toy as his pillow. Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, the Helicopter Eela star wrote, "MOOD .... #day10 #lockdown #lockdownlove (sic)".

View this post on Instagram MOOD .... #day10 #lockdown #lockdownlove A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) onApr 2, 2020 at 10:43pm PDT

Neha and Angad are currently spending all their time with Mehr. In a recent interview, she revealed how she feels blessed to be spending time with Mehr and Angad in this tough period. She said, "It's just amazing with Mehr in the house. God forbid, I don't know what would have happened if such a situation would have taken place three years back. I'd have been all by myself and going absolutely nuts. But now, of course, Mehr is there. She lights up the house and is the love of our life. When she goes to bed is when we simply drop because we're so exhausted. But we're also so happy… because of her. Spending time with Angad is the litmus test. If you can survive with your partner in a lockdown, then you're meant to be. When Mehr grows up and asks me advice about 'an ideal man', I'd say, someone with whom you can survive the lockdown. You don't need anything else in your life."

