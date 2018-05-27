Out of the box! Sonam Kapoor wears her mangalsutra as a bracelet
Trust Sonam Kapoor to make even a mangalsutra look trendy
Sonam Kapoor at Veere Di Wedding promotion. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sonamkapoor
Sonam Kapoor is one actress, who is known for her on-point fashion game in the Bollywood business, courtesy – her sister Rhea Kapoor. The latter is a producer-cum-stylist. The mastermind behind Sonam's perfection and uniqueness is her sibling Rhea, which makes her stand out-of-the-box!
Sonam Kapoor, who recently got married to longtime beau Anand Ahuja in a big fat Punjabi tradition, immediately took off to the French Riviera. She posed proudly in Indian and western outfits at the international shores flaunting her hand's henna. Post which, she continued with her film Veere Di Wedding's promotion, and as usual, she has been slaying it with her fashionable appearances.
Well, what has caught our attention is the diva's customised mangalsutra, which has Sonam and Anand's sun signs - Gemini and Leo - placed on left and right, respectively.
Congratulations on your wedding @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja A mangalsutra is a sacred necklace that a groom ties around a brides neck in an Indian wedding ceremony. This one was especially designed by the bride (@sonamkapoor) herself and executed by us. It has symbols of both their star signs. Hers being Gemini (on the left) and his Leo (on the right) these are complimented by a Solitaire in the centre. #sonamkishaadi #everydayphenomenal #sonamkapoor #sonamkapoorwedding #sonamkapoorjewellery #anandahuja #sonamanand #anandsonam #mangalsutra #indianwedding #tradition #congratulations #bestwishes #veerediwedding
Not going cliché, Sonam wore the valuable neckpiece around her wrist as a bracelet. In these pictures, she is seen carrying herself with utmost grace and poise. This just proves that you can mix-and-match, traditional with western and rock it with the fusion mixture.
Well, there's a reason why she is called Bollywood's fashionista.
