Out of the box! Sonam Kapoor wears her mangalsutra as a bracelet

Trust Sonam Kapoor to make even a mangalsutra look trendy



Sonam Kapoor at Veere Di Wedding promotion. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sonamkapoor

Sonam Kapoor is one actress, who is known for her on-point fashion game in the Bollywood business, courtesy – her sister Rhea Kapoor. The latter is a producer-cum-stylist. The mastermind behind Sonam's perfection and uniqueness is her sibling Rhea, which makes her stand out-of-the-box!

Sonam Kapoor, who recently got married to longtime beau Anand Ahuja in a big fat Punjabi tradition, immediately took off to the French Riviera. She posed proudly in Indian and western outfits at the international shores flaunting her hand's henna. Post which, she continued with her film Veere Di Wedding's promotion, and as usual, she has been slaying it with her fashionable appearances.

Well, what has caught our attention is the diva's customised mangalsutra, which has Sonam and Anand's sun signs - Gemini and Leo - placed on left and right, respectively.

Not going cliché, Sonam wore the valuable neckpiece around her wrist as a bracelet. In these pictures, she is seen carrying herself with utmost grace and poise. This just proves that you can mix-and-match, traditional with western and rock it with the fusion mixture.

Well, there's a reason why she is called Bollywood's fashionista.

