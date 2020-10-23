Outrage over Navratri ads! Netizens slam 'double meaning' ad campaigns of OTT platform

After the popular jewellery brand, it's streaming platform Eros Now that faced vicious trolling for their Navratri ad campaign. A section of netizens called out the brand for the 'vulgur' social media posts. One of the ads featuring Katrina Kaif was captioned, "Do you want to put the ratri in my Navratri?" Another had Ranveer Singh's photograph and read, "Let's have some majama in my pajama."

#BoycottErosNow trended on Twitter all day on Thursday, with many putting out their opinions on the same. Here's how netizens reacted to Eros Now's Navratri ad campaign:

Dear @ErosNow, Why have you posted these double-meaning vulgar banners for the auspicious festive season?



I have a feeling that these brands already know that people will feel offended and they will run hashtags and therefore they will get FREE publicity. #BoycottErosNow pic.twitter.com/dL0usDBVF3 — Dr Gaurav Garg (@DrGauravGarg4) October 22, 2020

Actress Payal Rohatgi too expressed her disappointment over the same:

Producer Ashoke Pandit tweeted from his verified account: "@ErosNow should take strict legal action and punish those people in their company responsible for abusing #HinduReligion because they are #Enemieswithin who can destroy the company which has contributed a lot to the entertainment industry."

Tagging the streaming platform, Kangana Ranaut too tweeted from her verified account: "We must preserve cinema as a community viewing theatre experience, its more difficult to enthrall large section of audience than sexualise content for personal viewing, digitisation of art faces this major crisis, all streaming platforms are nothing but a porn hub. SHAME."

In two separate tweets, the actress shared that watching films should be done together with ones family and friends. She wrote: "And it's not streaming platforms fault when you wear headphones and watch content in your personal space all you need is instant gratification, it's important to watch the movies with entire family, children, neighbors basically it must be a community experience. Community viewing enhances our awareness when we know someone is watching what we watching we want to be who we want them to think we are, we make conscious choices, censorship of what we feed our brains n emotions is very important and censor can be our own conscience as well."

On Thursday morning, however, Eros Now apologised for its Navratri ad campaign. "We at Eros love and respect our cultures equally. It is not, and it has never been, our intention to hurt anyone's emotions. We have deleted the concerned posts and we apologise for having offended anyone's sentiments," said in their tweet.

