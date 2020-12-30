'Outside interference': Rajnath Singh on Justin Trudeau's comments on farmers

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday strongly objected to comments made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month regarding farmers’ protests against farm laws and said no leader of a country should speak out internal affairs of India.

“First of all, I would like to say about the Prime Minister of any country that comment should not be made on the internal affairs of India. India does not need external interference. We will settle the issues, problems by ourselves. This is an internal matter of India. No country in the world has the right to comment on the internal affairs of India, “Rajnath Singh said in an exclusive interview with ANI.

“India is not another country where anyone can say anything,” he added

He was asked about criticism in some countries and Justin Trudeau’s remarks regarding farmers’ protests against farm laws.

He said attempts have been made to mislead “our fellow farmers” and the same is happening.

He urged farmers to hold clause-by-clause discussions on the three laws and said the government would not take any action against their interests.

Justin Trudeau was concerned about the protest of farmers in India against three farm laws.

Speaking during a Facebook video interaction organized by a Canadian MP to mark Gurupurab or the 551st anniversary of Guru Nanak’s birth, Justin Trudeau said Canada would always be there to defend the right to protest peacefully.

Some US lawmakers have also expressed support for Indian farmers who are agitating against new farm laws.

India summoned Canada’s envoy and said remarks by Justin Trudeau and Canadian lawmakers about the farmers’ protest risk “seriously” damaging bilateral relations.

India had also called the remarks of foreign politicians on the farmers’ protests “uninformed” and “unwarranted,” saying the issue concerned the country’s internal affairs.

