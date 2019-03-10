Over 1,000 tankers with petroleum products reach Kashmir Valley

national

The official said vehicles will be allowed to move one-way from Jammu to Srinagar on Sunday.

Jammu: Over 1,000 tankers carrying petroleum products has reached the Kashmir Valley as vehicles carrying essential supplies were allowed to ply on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, a traffic department official said on Sunday."

"Over 1,000 tankers carrying petroleum products reached the valley on Saturday. Around 4,000 trucks, with nearly 500 of them carrying fresh vegetables, mutton, poultry products and other essential commodities, are expected to reach later today," he said.

