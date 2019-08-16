Over 1,300 Ganpati mandals still await BMC nod
Ganeshotsav mandals in the city have started bringing Ganesh idols to the pandals, but the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to grant permissions to over 1,300 of them. With less than three weeks for Ganeshotsav, city mandals are finding BMC's process too slow, as just 500 of the approximately over 2,000 applications to erect pandals have received permissions so far. The online application deadline is August 19, which is Monday.
So far, 2,381 applications have come from Ganesh mandals. Of these, permissions have been granted to 509 mandals and 157 have been rejected. There was a duplication of 396 applications, which were discarded, and 1,319 are still under scrutiny. The reasons for rejection of the applications is mainly obstructing traffic and not having fire safety measures in place, while some have been rejected over lack of documents, revealed sources.
No possibility of extension
While the BMC claimed that chances of giving extra time for applications are slim, as the window for applying for permissions was open since June, the mandals said they were not aware of this. Further, the confusion over acceptance through online and offline applications, too, prevailed this year. Due to technical difficulties, the process is slow and hence, mandals want a deadline extension.
A civic official said, "Meetings were held with mandals' representatives to apprise them of the process, but it was only towards the end of July that the applications were uploaded. We are also accepting applications on weekends and holidays so that many can come in before August 19."
'Fast-track applications'
Naresh Dahibavkar, president of Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshoutsav Samanway Samiti said, "We have asked the BMC to accept applications on weekends as Monday is the last day for applying for permission. We have been coordinating with the BMC and telling them whatever the mandals have been demanding. We have also asked the BMC to fast-track the pending applications as many mandals have started bringing their idols to the pandals."
A representative of a mandal at Andheri said, "Over 1,000-odd applications are pending and if there is a document error, will not get time to re-apply as the last day for application is Monday." Narendra Barde, deputy municipal commissioner, was not available for comment.
-
On Sunday, thousands of Mumbaikars woke up to get the first glimpse of two of Mumbai's most popular Ganesh idols, the Khetwadi Cha Raja and Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, as the two idols made their way out of the workshop in Lalbaug and were taken to their respective pandals in Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble
-
Mumbaikars were treated to the first look at Khetwadi Cha Raja, which is one of the most famous and one of the oldest Ganesh pandals in Mumbai. Established way back in 1959, the Khetwadi Cha Raja is one of the oldest Ganesh pandals in Girgaon, Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble
-
In pic: Khetwadi Cha Raja being taken in a procession through the streets of Lalbaug to its pandal in Girgaon in Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble
-
Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which is also called Ganpati, is one of the most awaited festivals of the year in Mumbai and across the state of Maharashtra. Pic/Bipin Kokate
-
Thousands of devotees gathered outside the workshop in Lalbaug, Parel in order to get the first glimpse of their favourite Bappa. Pic/Bipin Kokate
-
Mumbaikars welcomed two of the most popular Ganesh Idols, Khetwadi Cha Raja and Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, amidst chants 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' as young and old tapped their feet to the beats of Dhol Tasha music while young girls were seen performing Lezim, which is a folk dance form of Maharashtra. Pic/Bipin Kokate
-
A devotee of Lord Ganesha is seen waving the flag of Shivaji Maharaj and leading the way as Chinchpokli Cha Raja makes its way to the pandal. Pic/Bipin Kokate
-
Besides Khetwadi Cha Raja, devotees were also lucky enough to get the first look of Chinchpokli Cha Raja which is also called as Chinchpoklicha Chintamani. This year, Chinchpoklicha Chintamani completes 100 years of being into existence. Pic/Bipin Kokate
-
The highlight of Chinchpoklicha Cha Raja was its 'Aagman Sohala', which welcomes lord Ganesha 10 days prior to the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. In the pic, the Chinchpoklicha Chintamani is taken through a procession at Lalbaug in Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble
-
In this picture, young boys and girls play instruments as thousands of devotees tap their feet marking the celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi 2019. Pic/Atul Kamble
Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Mumbaikars got a glimpse of the first look of Khetwadi Cha Raja and Chinchpoklicha Chintamani as the Ganesh idols were taken to their respective pandals in Mumbai. Thousands of devotees had gathered outside the workshop in Lalbaug in order to get the first look of the famous Ganpati idols of Mumbai. See pictures. (All Pictures Couresty/Atul Kamble and Bipin Kokate)
