Over 15,000 evacuated from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu due to floods

A special helpline number 020 26357444 has been made functional for the assistance of the citizens of Maharashtra by the Army.

A view from flood-affected areas of Kolhapur. Pic courtesy: Chaitraly Deshmukh

Bengaluru: As the flood situation in South Western India worsens due to incessant rains and release of water from various reservoirs in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Northern Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the Indian Army has stepped up its relief and rescue operation by deploying a total of 123 rescue teams in 16 districts spread across the four affected states to provide rescue and relief in concert with Navy and Air Force.

A total of around 6,000 persons have been rescued and more than 15,000 persons have been evacuated from the marooned or the flooded areas provided medical aid and distributed with food packets.

Indian Army personnel help flood-affected people in Karnataka

Similarly, a helpline number has also been made functional at Trivandrum 0471 2352373, 2353030 for the assistance of all citizens of Kerala.



The Army has redeployed its team from Rajgarh and Kolhapur towards Sangali and Sirol in Maharashtra considering the worsening flood situation in Sangli district.

The Special Force teams have also been moved from Bhuj, Gujarat to provide relief to persons stuck in areas inaccessible by land. Helicopters of Navy and Air Force are also being employed to rescue people from the worst affected and isolated parts of Karnataka.

On Friday a total of nine Relief Teams, 12 Engineer Task Forces are providing assistance to the flood-affected persons of Sirol and Sangli in Maharashtra while 33 Relief Teams, 31 Engineer Task Forces continue to provide flood relief in Bagalkot, Raichur, Belgaum, Kalburgi and Kodagu districts of Karnataka. In the state of Kerala, 24 Relief Teams, 08 Engineer Task Forces have been employed for flood relief in Allepy, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kozhikode districts and six Relief Teams have been deployed in Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu.

