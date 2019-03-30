Over 200 shops gutted in fire at Dhaka market

international

Representational image

Dhaka: Just a few days after a blaze in a high-rise claimed the lives of 25 people, over 200 shops were gutted after a major fire broke early on Saturday at the Dhaka North City Corporation market in Gulshan area in Dhaka.

Over 20 fire-fighting units were brought in to control the blaze, according to Prothom Alo. The blaze was brought under control by firefighters after two and a half hours, as the Army, Navy and Air Force members joined emergency efforts.

No casualty has been reported yet as the cause of the fire remains unknown.

This is the second time that a major blaze has broken out in the market in the last two years, as another fire gutted the area in January 2017, causing a part of the market to collapse.

Meanwhile, other local media reports suggest that all 291 shops have been destroyed in the market. Goods amounting to millions have been lost in the blaze. Further information is awaited.

