Over a lakh sought permit for booze home delivery

The state's drinking habit seems to have got a boost during the lockdown after home delivery of alcohol was allowed. From April 1 to June 30, the State Excise Department received 1,43,656 applications for permits to possess and drink liquor, of which 1,38,309 were approved. Interestingly, there were only 4,766 applications from January 2020 to March 2020, out of which 4,655 were approved.

After the state excise department granted permissions to start home delivery of liquor from May 15, it also implemented a rule which states that the person delivering the liquor and the person receiving it must also have a permit.

As of July 17, a total of 35,78,021 licence holders received liquor through home delivery in the state. On July 16, 55,456 state customers availed the service. This includes 31,338 customers in Mumbai city and suburbs. According to ED official, the fee for a liquor permit for one year is Rs 100 and a lifetime permit it is Rs 1,000.

According to the Excise Department, 12 border checkpoints were set up during the lockdown to curb illegal liquor smuggling from other states. From March 24 to July 17, 11,455 cases of illicit sale of liquor were reported. So far, 5,723 accused have been arrested and assets worth Rs 30.10 crore seized.

State Excise Department Commissioner Kantilal Umap said guidelines were issued to liquor shops in the lockdown, due to which people too followed rules. Umap told mid-day, "Rules were strictly followed during the lockdown, and people have bought permits following this."

Ashok Patel, owner of World Wine Shop at Nariman Point, said, "Home delivery of any liquor from my shop is done only when the person ordering has a permit. If there is no permit, we do not deliver liquor."

