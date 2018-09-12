Over Five lakh Kerala families get flood compensation

national

The Minister announced this after a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee formed to oversee the flood rehabilitation operation

Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala government will complete on Thursday giving away compensation of Rs 10,000 each to families affected by the flood disaster, Minister for Industries E.P. Jayarajan said on Wednesday.

The Minister announced this after a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee formed to oversee the flood rehabilitation operation.

"By yesterday (Tuesday), 5.01 lakh families had been given Rs 10,000 each and the remaining 96.500 families will receive the money by tomorrow (Thursday). The distribution of kits containing essential items to the families have been completed," he said.

Heavy rains received in three segments from May 29 claimed 491 lives, with 14 persons still missing.

At the height of the deluge, there were 14.50 lakh people in over 3,000 relief camps. A total of 4,778 persons are still housed in 120 relief camps.

The Minister said that by now 6.89 lakh homes had been cleaned.

"The local self-governments have been doing this. What remains to be cleaned are 3,501 more homes. A total of 3.19 lakh wells have also been cleaned and 4,213 tonnes of bio-degradable waste have been disposed of," said Jayarajan.

Meanwhile, the government has sanctioned an interest-free loan of Rs 1 lakh to buy household appliances through the Kudhumbhasree programme.

"We expect a detailed report from agencies like World Bank, ADB... Once they submit their reports, we will know how much aid these agencies will be giving," added Jayarajan.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates