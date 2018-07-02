'Overloaded' bus plunges into gorge killing 48

The "overloaded" bus was carrying 58 passengers, they said

Mangled remains of the bus that fell into a gorge in Pauri Garhwal district. Pic/AFP

A private bus fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri district on Sunday morning killing at least 48 people and injuring 13 others, police said. The "overloaded" bus was carrying 58 passengers, they said.

"The accident occurred near Gween village, close to Dhumakot, when the bus on way to Ramnagar fell into a 200-metre deep gorge killing 45 persons on the spot and leaving 13 injured," Pauri SP Jagat Ram Joshi said. The accident took place around 8.30 am, he said.

Though the exact cause of the accident was not yet known, the bus was carrying passengers much beyond its capacity, he said. One of the possibilities is that the bus fell into the gorge when the driver was trying to negotiate a waterlogged pothole in the middle of the road, the official said referring to initial inputs. The plunge was so forceful that the upper part of the bus separated exposing the seats in the lower part, the SP said.

