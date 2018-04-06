Owe villagers hold up traffic at Kharghar to protest against illegal mining

They say they have complained to and requested several senior officers from the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to act against those involved and stop it

Over 200 residents of Owe Camp village (Those rehabilitated due to the Koyna dam construction in 1960) at Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, protested on Thursday from 7.30 am to 12.30 pm, because of several problems they are facing due to the alleged illegal mining in the area for years. They blocked the road for vehicles going towards the mining sites.

They say they have complained to and requested several senior officers from the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to act against those involved and stop it, but claim no one helped them. One of the residents, Ramchandra Jadhav said, "For past five to six years we have been facing many issues. Our houses have developed several cracks because of the mining.

Also, when we asked the project manager to show us permission for it, we found none had it. We are facing health issues due to the air pollution." He added, "We have sent letters requesting the mining be stopped, to the PCMC commissioner, tehsildar, collector of Raigad district and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board."

PCMC chief Sudhakar Shinde said, "I haven't seen the letters. But we will look into the matter soon." CIDCO PRO Mohan Ninave did not respond to calls and messages.

