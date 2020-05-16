Paatal Lok: Anushka Sharma shares how success parties look like in lockdown

Anushka Sharma's web series, Paatal Lok, has been received with open arms by the audiences across the country. The Amazon Prime Video web show premiered on May 15, 2020, and has only been receiving positive reviews from all quarters.

The cop drama-investigative thriller has gripped the attention of the audiences, receiving rave reviews and appreciation. To celebrate the success of their show, producer Anushka Sharma and the show's team hosted a virtual success party. Anushka took to her social media and shared a screengrab of how the party looked like while under lockdown.

She posted, "What 'Success party's' look like in these times. PAATAL LOK streaming NOW on @primevideoin !! Had a blast with this incredible team of ours."

The nine-episode investigative thriller is a must-watch and is being hailed as one of the biggest shows on the OTT platform ever. The show stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead along with Abhishek Banerjee and Neeraj Kabi in key roles.

Will you be watching Paatal Lok this weekend?

