Paatal Lok: Celebrities engage in a unique banter to mark the release of the series today

In a highly unique way, Amazon Prime Video started a fun banter on Twitter today amongst the cast, celebrities and other known names from the industry. Initiated by Amazon Prime handle, the tweet leads to a thread which leads one to a story, taking us to the world of ‘Paatal Lok’.

Each celebrity posted a sentence thereon, which in a connected way sounds like a puzzle, in the form of a banter. The series released today and well, we are waiting to unfold this mystery.

Tap onto the banter and see what they have to say here:

Check out what the cast and celebrities have to tell us!

Raganathan Madhavan says, "kabhi kabhi yeh #PaatalLok ki duniya..."

Lead of the show, Jaideep Ahlawat aka Hathiram Chaudhary says: "vichitra sa ek khel khelti hai..."

Varun Grover says: "jahan jhooth sach ke saaye mein jeeta hai..."

Richa Chadha says: "aur sach bechaara..."

Rajkummar Rao says "Jhooth ke naqaab ke peeche..."

Radhika Apte says, "apna astitva hi kho baithta hai..."

Gul Panag says "kyunki yeh duniya hai sach aur jhooth ki..."

Abhishek Banerjee aka Hathoda Tyagi of the series says "...yeh duniya hai #PaatalLok ki"

Could you guess what the banter says? Here it is- "kabhi kabhi yeh duniya vichitra sa ek khel khelti hai jaha jhooth sacch ke saye mein jeeta hai aur sach bechara jhoot ke naqaab ke peeche apna astithva hi kho baitha hai kyunki yeh duniya hai sach aur juth ki ye duniya hai #PaatalLok ki."

This is just the glimpse! Unravel the world of Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime as it streams from Friday!

