Paatal Lok: Motion poster of Jaideep Ahlawat's character released

The buzz around Amazon Prime Videos’ upcoming series- Paatal Lok has been on a high ever since the announcement was made. Amazon Prime Video today released a gripping first look motion poster of critically acclaimed actor their upcoming Amazon Original Series - Paatal Lok’s character, Hathiram to be played by.

A knight with many shades of grey manoeuvring through a seemingly corrupt system of justice. Catch the critically acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat as Hathiram Chaudhary on his journey to seek truth, in Amazon Original Series Paatal Lok, releasing on May 15, 2020.

Sharing the interesting poster of Jaideep Ahlawat's character Hathiram Chaudhary from Paatal Lok, Amazon Prime Video shared the poster with an interesting caption which says, "jurm aur sachai ki khoj mein kya hathiram ko #PaatalLok ke andhere se guzarna hoga?".

The makers earlier released the teaser and it received immense appreciation from all across. The teaser provided a glimpse into a terrifying world - packed with blood curling scenes and takes us into the dark and sinister bylanes of human immorality. Produced by Clean Slate Films, the trailer of the Amazon Original series is set to release on May 5th, 2020.

Divided along class lines, literally and figuratively, the teaser showcases a gritty, society intertwined in a heinous web of lies, crime and violence.

The highly anticipated Amazon Original Series, by Creator Sudip Sharma (writer for Udta Punjab, NH10), Paatal Lok is all set to walk viewers through the virtual gates of purgatory. The official trailer for the highly anticipated series drops this week, on May 5th, 2020 at 11:34 am.

Paatal Lok will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue, including Indian produced Amazon Original series.

