Paatal Lok teaser: A glimpse into a terrifying world of lies, crime and violence

Movie theatre chains are closed. Small screen is full of re-runs. So what do you watch to pass time while staying indoors amid all the coronavirus chaos? Well, there's enough time right now for marathon binge-watching. Streaming giants have diverse content to keep you hooked. And if you are a thriller lover, you would be interested in this one, for sure!

The teaser of Anushka Sharma's debut digital production, Paatal Lok - starring Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, has been released by the makers. The release date of the thriller web series has been locked as May 15. The teaser provides a glimpse into a terrifying world - packed with blood-curling scenes and will surely take you into the dark and sinister by lanes of human immorality. Produced by Clean Slate Films, the trailer of Paatal Lok is set to release on May 5, 2020 at 11:34 am.

Divided along class lines, literally and figuratively, the teaser showcases a gritty, society intertwined in a heinous web of lies, crime and violence. The video provides a sneak peek for viewers into a world where all hell has broken loose.

Watch the Paatal teaser video here:

The highly anticipated Amazon Original Series, by Creator Sudip Sharma (writer for Udta Punjab, NH10), Paatal Lok is all set to walk viewers through the virtual gates of purgatory on May 15, 2020.

