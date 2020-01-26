Padma awards for Mary Kom, PV Sindhu

New Delhi: Boxing sensation Mary Kom will receive the Padma Vibhushan while shuttler PV Sindhu will be conferred with Padma Bhushan. Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday announced the names of 141 recipients of the Padma awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country on the eve of the country's 71st Republic Day. Last year, Mary Kom, currently a member of Rajya Sabha, had won the bronze medal in the Women's World Boxing Championships while Sindhu forged her name into history by becoming the first Indian to win a gold at the BWF World Championships.

Cricketer Zaheer Khan, woman footballer Oinam Bembem Devi, hockey player MP Ganesh and Rani Rampal, shooter Jitu Rai and archer Tarundeep Rai will be conferred with Padma Shri. The Padma awards are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, second, third and fourth highest civilian awards of the country respectively, only after the Bharat Ratna.

This year's awardees comprise seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri recipients. Among the awardees, 34 are women and the list also includes 18 persons from the category of foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI.

