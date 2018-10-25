Padmaavat fame Aayam Mehta to make TV debut with Kaal Bhairav Rahasya

television

Aayam Mehta will play Raj Guru, who is the priest of the Kaal Bhairav temple, in the thriller show.

A still from the movie Padmaavat, featuring Aayam Mehta

Actor Aayam Mehta, who has featured in movies like Padmaavat and Madras Cafe, will enter the TV space with the second season of Kaal Bhairav Rahasya. He will play Raj Guru, who is the priest of the Kaal Bhairav temple, in the thriller show.

"Whether it is Bollywood or television, the kind of role that makes one stand out is what really adds value to the character," Aayam said in a statement.

"My role in 'Kaal Bhairav Rahasya' is a big challenge as I have never played such a role earlier and the exclusivity of the character is what made me take it up. I am sure the audience will love my appearance as much as I am looking forward to it," he added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever