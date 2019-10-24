Pagalpanti song: Tum Par Hum Hai Atke, another cringeworthy remix

John Abraham and Ileana D'cruz in a still from the song. Picture Courtesy: YouTube/T-Series

The makers of Pagalpanti released their first song, Tum Par Hum Hai Atke, featuring John Abraham and Ileana D'cruz, and it is a remix of Salman Khan and Kajol's 1998 blockbuster, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. The makers of this comedy held a special event to launch it in Andheri, Mumbai. Meanwhile, take a look at John and Ileana's song here:

Present at the launch event were John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Director Anees Bazmee, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

Before the song launch event, John and Ileana had taken to their respective Instagram accounts to share this song's teaser. This is what he had written: "Kya aapke pappa ka favorite song bhi hai yeh? [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) onOct 23, 2019 at 11:02pm PDT

Tum Par Hum Hai Atke was a popular song during the 90s. Will the remix version attract as many people as the original one did? Let's wait for time to tell.

Talking about John Abraham, the actor's last few releases have been an ode to the nation. This character of Raj Kishore is a far cry from John's recent outings. The Batla House actor has returned to the comedy genre after giving us films like Garam Masala and Welcome Back.

Arshad Warsi, who is best known for his comic roles in Munnabhai and Golmaal series, plays a character called Junky. After creating a cult character of, 'Majnu Bhai', Anil Kapoor looks phenomenal as 'Wifi Bhai.' Pulkit Samrat as Chandu, Ileana D'cruz as Sanjana and Kriti Kharbanda as Janvi, Pagalpanti are sure to make you 'pagal'.

Also starring Urvashi Rautela, Saurabh Shukla, Pagalpanti, helmed by Anees Bazmee, is slated to release on November 22, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates