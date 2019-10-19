Pagalpanti trailer to release on October 22; check out new posters

Fresh posters of the entire star cast of the upcoming comedy-drama Pagalpanti were unveiled by the makers on Saturday. The Anees Bazmee directorial stars John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Saurabh Shukla among others in significant roles. The makers of the ensemble comedy are all set to release the trailer of the film on October 22.

In the second poster released by John, we can see the Batla House actor donning a chef's uniform holding a knife and a fork in hand. John, who has been seen in action movies of late, will be playing a frightened man in this upcoming comedy. Sharing the look, the actor wrote, "Chhuri chalaoon yaa kaanta...Yaa boss ko maar doon chaanta! #Pagalpanti in cinemas 22nd Nov."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) onOct 18, 2019 at 10:36pm PDT

Just like John, even Arshad Warsi is seen wearing a chef's uniform. Arshad, who is best known for his comic role in Munnabhai and Golmaal series plays the character called Junky.

Anil Kapoor is playing the role of "Wifi Bhai" in the movie. In the poster shared by him, the Fanney Khan star can be seen holding a gun while making a funny gesture.

Pulkit Samrat, who was last seen in the sequel of Fukrey will be seen playing the role of Chandu. In the poster, the Sanam Re actor sported a funky look donning a chef's uniform with a watermelon as "helmet". Sharing his look, he wrote, "Helmet to sar pe hai, tarbooz kahan hai?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat) onOct 18, 2019 at 10:29pm PDT

Pagalpanti is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak's Panorama Studios. It is co-produced by Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi. The Bhushan Kumar production is set to release on November 22.

