Pahlaj Nihalani on CBFC: They give preferential treatment to big studios

bollywood

Former Censor Board chief Pahlaj Nihalani claims Thugs Of Hindostan cleared for screening despite being submitted after his Govinda starrer Rangeela Raja

Stills from Thugs Of Hindostan and Rangeela Raja

In a twist of fate, former Censor Board chief Pahlaj Nihalani finds himself on the other side of the battle lines. The filmmaker claims that his upcoming film — Rangeela Raja featuring Govinda — may miss its November 16 date with the audience as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is apparently dragging its feet on the certification.

Nihalani said, "I don't see a reason why my film has not been certified yet, especially since I sent it to them almost one-and-a-half months earlier. As per the rule, the chairman needs to show the movie within 21 days to the committee and let them decide what needs to be done. But the problem is that the chairman [Prasoon Joshi] is hardly present in the office. When I was the chairman, I would stay back in the office and work even on holidays."



Pahlaj Nihalani

Nihalani also insinuated that the CBFC metes out preferential treatment to big-budget films. "They say it takes 68 days for the CBFC to clear a film. But I came to know that Thugs Of Hindostan, despite being submitted for clearance much after my film, has already got a certificate. I am assuming that is because Aamir [Khan] and Prasoon [Joshi] are friends. They give preferential treatment to big studios."

Also Read: Manzoor e Khuda Teaser: Katrina Kaif's dance moves are killer!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates