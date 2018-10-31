Manzoor e Khuda Teaser: Katrina Kaif's dance moves are killer!

music

Manzoor e Khuda is touted to be a song of action and adventure with Katrina Kaif's sizzling dance moves

Katrina Kaif in a still from the song. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

After releasing a few glimpses of two songs from Thugs of Hindostan, the makers of this magnum opus released the teaser of the third song, Manzoor e Khuda. The song has Katrina Kaif and her brilliant dance moves. The makers shared the video on YouTube and wrote: "This Diwali, get ready for an explosion of action & adventure!"

Watch the song's teaser here:

Prior to this, Katrina's song Suraiyya created raves on social media, and let everyone smitten with her sensational liquid dance moves. Her rustic makeup in the film will etch a special place in your heart.

Ever since the film was announced, there was immense curiosity generated to know the characters and the backdrop of Thugs… starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film boasts of a larger than life, never seen before action extravaganza and an incredible casting coup never seen before.

Katrina Kaif's seductive eyes will surely cast a spell on you! Her latkas and jhatkas will make you drool over her body.

This song is undoubted can be touted as her hottest desi avatar with 'alta' in her hands and feet. In the film, Suraiyya has been shown as the most gorgeous girl in British India who makes every man go weak in their knees.

YRF's mega action entertainer, Thugs of Hindostan, is set to release on November 8, a national holiday.

