Paige Spiranac: I hate when someone will just send, 'Hey,' or 'How are you,' 'What's up'

American golfer Paige Spiranac, who has 2.8 million followers on Instagram, shared tips on how to slide into someone's DM (direct message). According to The New York Post, Paige's personal preference are "funny DMs" as they catch her attention "a lot." Talking on the podcast, How Men Think with Brooks Laich & Gavin DeGraw, she said: "I hate when someone will just send, 'Hey,' or 'How are you,' 'What's up.'

"I want to laugh, I want to be entertained, I want to have a connection from the very start to strike a conversation. It's so hard when someone says, 'Hey.' What do you say back to that, you know? You can't do anything."

Paige felt it is important to be visible to the person you are trying to send a DM. "There's usually a process. First you have to follow the person and then you like, I would say about three to five pictures, usually in a row so they can see your name pop up and after you do that, normally that person will then DM you and they'll just be like, 'Hey, what's going on?' But if they don't do that, then I would normally just say something funny," she said.

