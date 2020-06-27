Paige VanZant claims she earned more on Dancing with the Stars show than her entire UFC career

American Mixed Martial Artist Paige VanZant has claimed she earned more money from Dancing with the Stars show than her entire Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) career.

According to reports, Paige, who has 2.5 million followers on Instagram, is worth around GBP2.8m (approx Rs 26.24 crore). And her last fight of her current UFC contract is on July 11 against Amanda Ribas in UAE.

"I have my heart set and nobody is going to change my mind that I'm fighting my contract out. So I make $46,000 [to show] and another $46,000 [to win]. I made more money on Dancing with the Stars than I have in my entire UFC career combined — every fight, every win, every bonus. I love fighting. It's what I love to do, and for this fight, I dropped every single sponsor. I haven't posted anything on Instagram," Paige, who finished second in the dance reality show four years ago, told ESPN.

Paige said her fees has been the same for a few years. "I've been with the UFC for six years now, and through this time I'm still — which is crazy — on the same contract before I fought Rose [Namajunas] at 22, and I'm 26 now."

