MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Paintings of 80-year-old tribal woman from Madhya Pradesh on exhibit in Italy

Published: Oct 07, 2019, 16:25 IST | ANI

Jodhaiya Bai Baiga began painting after her partner passed away four decades ago

Jodhaiya Bai Baiga. Pic/ANI
Jodhaiya Bai Baiga. Pic/ANI

Works of art by an 80-year-old tribal woman from Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh, who has been painting for over half her life, is now being showcased at an ongoing exhibition at Milan in Italy. Jodhaiya Bai Baiga a local resident of Lorha village in Madhya Pradesh says she began painting after her partner passed away four decades ago.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, she said, "I paint all kind of animals and whatever I see around. I have visited several parts of India to paint. Nowadays, I don't do anything else than painting. I started this when I lost my partner 40 years ago. I had to do something for survival and to take care of my family."

"I'm feeling glad that my painting is being recognised at the International platform," she added.

Her teacher Ashish Swami said, "Leaving her pain and sorrow behind she has always been focused. Her painting is being shown in Italy and I'm really happy for her, but it seems that she has more to achieve."

"It is a proud moment for the Adivasi community as they have not had the proper education. This will motivate other community people to come forward and get indulge in these kinds of activities," he added

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

offbeat newsoffbeat videosviral videosmadhya pradeshnational news

No more trees to be axed in Aarey until October 21, says Supreme Court

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK