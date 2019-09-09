Search

Pak FM leaves for Geneva to discuss Kashmir issue at UNHRC session

Published: Sep 09, 2019, 12:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Qureshi addressed the second meeting of the Kashmir Cell in Islamabad on Sunday and said that he will raise the case of innocent Kashmiris

Pak FM leaves for Geneva to discuss Kashmir issue at UNHRC session
Shah Mehmood Qureshi leaves for Switzerland on a three-day visit to represent Pakistan at UNHRC

Islamabad: The Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi embarked on a three-day visit to Geneva on Monday morning where the Kashmir issue at the 42nd session of United Nations Human Rights Council(UNHRC) which starts today.

According to reports by Radio Pakistan, Qureshi addressed the second meeting of the Kashmir Cell in Islamabad on Sunday and said that he will raise the case of innocent Kashmiris in front of the representatives of the world community.

The 42nd session of the Council will tackle a wide range of issues which examines 90 reports presented by 25 rights experts from across the world which includes Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Central African Republic and Georgia, Myanmar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ukraine and Yemen.

Pakistan has time and again reiterated its diabolic rhetoric to the world community. They have also urged their interference after New Delhi revoked the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir last month. On the other hand, India has voiced that the issue of abrogation of Article 370 is strictly internal to the country.

(with inputs from ANI)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

Tags

pakistangenevaislamabadworld news

