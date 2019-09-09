Pak FM leaves for Geneva to discuss Kashmir issue at UNHRC session

Islamabad: The Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi embarked on a three-day visit to Geneva on Monday morning where the Kashmir issue at the 42nd session of United Nations Human Rights Council(UNHRC) which starts today.

According to reports by Radio Pakistan, Qureshi addressed the second meeting of the Kashmir Cell in Islamabad on Sunday and said that he will raise the case of innocent Kashmiris in front of the representatives of the world community.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has left for Switzerland on a three-day visit to represent Pakistan at the 42nd session of UN Human Rights Council beginning in Geneva today.He will address the session & present the case of Kashmiris before the delegates attending the forum. pic.twitter.com/CCPMh4zb99 — Information Ministry (@MoIB_Official) September 9, 2019

The 42nd session of the Council will tackle a wide range of issues which examines 90 reports presented by 25 rights experts from across the world which includes Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Central African Republic and Georgia, Myanmar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ukraine and Yemen.

Pakistan has time and again reiterated its diabolic rhetoric to the world community. They have also urged their interference after New Delhi revoked the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir last month. On the other hand, India has voiced that the issue of abrogation of Article 370 is strictly internal to the country.

