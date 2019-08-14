Pakistan minister showing 'frustration' by asking Punjabis in Indian Army to deny duty in Kashmir: HK Badal

national

The resolution of Article 370 that took away the special status from the state of Jammu and Kashmir led to the war of words between the leaders

A security personnel stands guard during restrictions, in Srinagar. Pic/PTI

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal rebuked Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday over his recent remarks about Punjabis in Indian Army saying it shows his "frustrations" and "nefarious designs".

Chaudhry was slammed by Indian leaders and netizens alike over his comments on Twitter that Punjabis part of Indian Army should deny duty in Kashmir. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also lashed out at Chaudhry over his tweets about Kashmir and asked him to stop trying to interfere in India's internal affairs.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chaudhry took to the micro-blogging site to ask all "Punjabis in the Indian army to refuse to be part of injustice and deny duty in Kashmir".

Responding to it, Harsimrat said that Chaudhry's tweet showed his frustrations and nefarious designs. She also reprimanded the minister by saying that Punjabi soldiers did not require lessons in line of duty from him.

"Pak minister's desperate tweet asking Punjabi Army Jawans to refuse duty in Kashmir exposes their frustration n nefarious designs. Punjabis are patriots for whom NO sacrifice is too great when it comes to their nation. @fawadchaudhry we don't need lessons in line of duty frm (sic) you," she tweeted.

Chaudhry retorted within hours with an acerbic tweet. "Looking forward to see you at opening of Kartarpur, and don't be puppet of #ModiSarkar westIndia (sic) Company must not be allowed to occupy land of #MaharajaRanjeetSingh," tweeted Hussain

The exchange of words between the leaders came after the central government revoked the provisions under Article 370, thus removed the special status to people of Jammu and Kashmir that they enjoyed. Pakistan reacted to this issue by downgrading diplomatic ties with India and protested the government’s decision but, India has maintained that it is an internal matter of the country.

With inputs from PTI

