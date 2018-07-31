Pakistan army rescues Russian climber stuck at 20,650 feet in Biafo Glacier
A total of seven rescue attempts were made between July 26 to 30 but due to rough weather conditions, the climber could not be located, the statement said
The Pakistan Army has rescued a Russian climber stranded in the country's northern mountainous region, the military said on Tuesday. "In a daring rescue attempt early morning today (Tuesday), Pakistani Army aviation pilots rescued Russian climber Alexander Gukov who was stuck at 20,650 feet high Latok Peak in Biafo Glacier," an Inter-Services Public Relations statement said.
In a daring rescue attempt early morning today, Pakistan Army aviation pilots rescued a #Russian climber Alexander Gukov who was struck at 20650 feet high Latok Peak in Biafo Glacier in Northern areas of #Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/JxLsTqLcHS— Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) July 31, 2018
Gukov has been shifted to a military hospital in Skardu city, reports Xinhua news agency. Alexander Gukov a Russian climber was stuck at the Latok Peak since July 25. A total of seven rescue attempts were made between July 26 to 30 but due to rough weather conditions, the climber could not be located, the statement said.
