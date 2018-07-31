Pakistan army rescues Russian climber stuck at 20,650 feet in Biafo Glacier

A total of seven rescue attempts were made between July 26 to 30 but due to rough weather conditions, the climber could not be located, the statement said

In a daring rescue attempt early morning today, Pakistan Army aviation pilots rescued a Russian climber Alexander Gukov who was struck at 20650 feet high Latok Peak in Biafo Glacier in Northern areas of Pakistan. Pic/Govt of Pakistan/Twitter

The Pakistan Army has rescued a Russian climber stranded in the country's northern mountainous region, the military said on Tuesday. "In a daring rescue attempt early morning today (Tuesday), Pakistani Army aviation pilots rescued Russian climber Alexander Gukov who was stuck at 20,650 feet high Latok Peak in Biafo Glacier," an Inter-Services Public Relations statement said.

In a daring rescue attempt early morning today, Pakistan Army aviation pilots rescued a #Russian climber Alexander Gukov who was struck at 20650 feet high Latok Peak in Biafo Glacier in Northern areas of #Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/JxLsTqLcHS — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) July 31, 2018

Gukov has been shifted to a military hospital in Skardu city, reports Xinhua news agency. Alexander Gukov a Russian climber was stuck at the Latok Peak since July 25. A total of seven rescue attempts were made between July 26 to 30 but due to rough weather conditions, the climber could not be located, the statement said.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and <a title="mid-day iOS app"