Pakistan arrests 18 Indian fishermen

international

Representational picture

Pakistan on Wednesday said it had arrested 18 Indian fishermen for illegally fishing in Pakistani waters. The operation was carried out by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), according to an official of the agency.

He said "18 Indian fishermen were arrested and their two shipping boats confiscated". He said that after initial investigation the fishermen were handed over to police which registered cases for illegally entering into Pakistani waters. Pakistan and India regularly arrest each other's fishermen who inadvertently enter into their waters. They languish in jails until they are set free on occasions.

