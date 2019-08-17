Pakistan cries foul after failing at UNSC

international

Ever since India announced its decision to revoke Article 370, Pakistan escalated its rhetorics against the country and tried to involve the international community in the matter

After China and Pakistan failed to criticise India at United Nations Security Council, Islamabad on Friday cried foul. Briefing the media after the meeting, where majority members did not appear to agree with Pakistan's claim, the country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi opined, "The very fact this meeting had taken place is a testimony to the fact that this is an internationally recognised dispute".

Meanwhile, in a bid to clarify on the outcome of the meeting where India's sentiments were echoed by the international community, India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, asserted that matters related to Article 370 of Indian Constitution "were entirely an internal matter of India".

In a veiled attack on Lodhi and Chinese counterpart Zhangjun, Akbaruddin said that they were seeking to pass their statements as the will of the international community.

The meeting took place after China, a permanent member state of the UN, asked the council to hold a closed-door consultation on Kashmir on behalf of Pakistan.

Beijing’s request came after Pakistan’s Foreign minister Mehmood Qureshi wrote to UNSC president Joanna Wronecka, urging the council to urgently convene a session on India's decision to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

Ever since India announced its decision to revoke Article 370, Islamabad has escalated its virulent rhetorics against New Delhi and tried to involve the international community in the matter.

Pakistan has alleged that India's decision of revoking the provisions under Article 370 will not only threaten regional peace but also world peace.

However, New Delhi has made it clear that it is an internal matter of the country and does not violate the Line of Control (LoC) or any border.

With inputs from PTI

