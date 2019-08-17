Jammu and Kashmir returning back on track amid tension

national

Jammu and Kashmir is returning back to normalcy with school reopening, government offices functioning and people receiving fresh supplies amidst tension following the resolution of Article 370

Security personnel stand guard during restrictions following the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370, in Srinagar. Pic/PTI

After ten days of clampdown that threw life out of gear in Jammu and Kashmir, the state is returning back to normalcy with fresh supplies being extended, government offices resuming their functions, schools reopening and connectivity being restored. These development come after the curfew was imposed in the state following the abrogation of Article 370 by the central government.

Srinagar city received fresh stocks of essential supplies on Friday, amidst restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in wake of the abrogation of its special status, informed the officials.

Tankers with petrol and diesel, truckloads of food grains, sheep, poultry and vegetables were reportedly extended to the valley by the district administration. The administration said that this is an addition to the stocks already available in the district. They further urged the public not to panic-shop.

Earlier in the day, Advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor KK Sharma assured that sufficient stocks of all the essential supplies are available throughout the Kashmir division and the government is taking all measures to ensure their delivery to the people.

Moreover, if reports are to be believed, phone lines and internet services are expected to be restored in most parts of the state by Sunday. Also, Governor Satya Pal Malik directed government offices earlier on Friday to resume its functioning in an address via state broadcaster All India Radio.

Schools are expected to reopen area-wise by August 19, sources in the state administration told PTI.

Parliament had, earlier this month, revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act 2019, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it.

With inputs from PTI

