Pakistan Minister gets electric shock after commenting on PM Modi

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed got an electric shock a second after he passed the comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Pic/Twitter

In a bizarre incident, Pakistani Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed reportedly got an electric shock while addressing a gathering on Friday.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, Rashid while addressing the gathering says "hum tumhari Modi niyaton se waqif hain (we are aware of your intentions, Narendra Modi)". The second he passes the comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he is struck by an electric shock.

"Current lag gaya. Khair koi baat nahi. Mera khayal hai, current aa gaya. Modi is jalse ko nakam nahi kr sakta (I think it was current. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot ruin this meeting)," the Pakistani minister added.

The minister is known for being a motor mouth. On August 28, he had reportedly predicted that a war between India and Pakistan may likely occur in the month of "October or the next month."

Rashid had also claimed that a 'decisive time for Kashmir's struggle' has come. "This is going to be the last war between both countries," Pakistan Today quoted him while he addressed the media in Rawalpindi.

The remark by Rashid came two days after Prime Minister Imran Khan reportedly threatened India of a nuclear war. In a televised address, Khan said that his country will go to any extent for Kashmir and asserted that Islamabad wouldn't be afraid of using its nuclear powers for Kashmir.

Pakistan has been known to be disturbed by the Indian government's move to revoke the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and has found itself completely isolated despite desperate attempts aimed at bringing up the issue internationally.

With inputs from ANI

