Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Saudi Crown Prince discuss Kashmir on call

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed Jammu and Kashmir among other issues with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a phone call on Tuesday, as reported by Geo News.

Since the historic move to amend the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir was announced, this was the fourth phone call between the Prime Minister and MBS over the matter.

Pakistan faced a diplomatic setback last month when two of its closest allies-UAE and Saudi Arabia-sided with India on the abrogation of Article 370 which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured with the 'Order of Zayed' which is the UAE's highest civilian award.

(with inputs from ANI)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies