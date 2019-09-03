Search

Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Saudi Crown Prince discuss Kashmir on call

Updated: Sep 03, 2019, 18:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent

This was the fourth phone call between the Prime Minister and MBS over the matter.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Saudi Crown Prince discuss Kashmir on call
Imran Khan discusses Kashmir with Saudi Crown Prince

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed Jammu and Kashmir among other issues with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a phone call on Tuesday, as reported by Geo News.

Since the historic move to amend the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir was announced, this was the fourth phone call between the Prime Minister and MBS over the matter.

Pakistan faced a diplomatic setback last month when two of its closest allies-UAE and Saudi Arabia-sided with India on the abrogation of Article 370 which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured with the 'Order of Zayed' which is the UAE's highest civilian award.

(with inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

imran khansaudi arabia

PM Modi meets UAE crown prince

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK