Pakistan shelling kills BSF jawan, four civilians in Jammu

Women mourn during the funeral of the villagers killed in the shelling, on Friday. Pic/PTI

Four civilians and a BSF jawan were killed while 12 others were injured as the Pakistan Rangers rained mortars on villages and border outposts in Jammu on Friday, escalating border skirmishes a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to J&K.

Pakistani troops targeted the areas along the International Border for the fourth day on the trot, triggering fear and panic among the border residents. Inspector General of the BSF, Jammu Frontier, Ram Awtar said the situation was "tense" and that the paramilitary force was responding to Pakistan appropriately, causing them huge damage.

"The firing and shelling was expected as the harvesting season is over. We have taken suitable action," the IG said. The Pakistan Rangers lobbed mortars and opened fire at areas in the R S Pura, Bishnah and Arnia sectors of Jammu from 1 am, a senior BSF officer said. BSF troops guarding the borderline retaliated, he said.

