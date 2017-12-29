Pakistan to release 147 Indian fishermen tomorrow

Pakistan will on Friday afternoon release 147 Indian fishermen via Attari border in Punjab's Amritsar

Representational Pic

New Delhi: Pakistan will on Friday afternoon release 147 Indian fishermen via Attari border in Punjab's Amritsar.

The fishermen, who were arrested for allegedly fishing in country's territorial waters, were freed from a Karach jail on Thursday.

As per the reports, the fishermen will be handed over to Indian officials at Wagah border crossing tomorrow.

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) had earlier this week arrested 28 Indian fishermen for allegedly fishing illegally in the country's territorial waters in the Arabian Sea.

Around 168 Indian fishermen have been held by the Pakistan Maritime Security personnel since the last five weeks.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go