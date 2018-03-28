Pakistan violates ceasefire along Line Of Control in Jammu and Kashmir

A Defence Ministry official said the Pakistan army started shelling and firing at Indian positions in Khari Karmara area of the LoC in Poonch district



Representation pic

After a lull of ten days, Indian and Pakistan army traded fire on the line of control (LoC) in Poonch district on late Tuesday. A Defence Ministry official said the Pakistan army started shelling and firing at Indian positions in Khari Karmara area of the LoC in Poonch district.

"Pakistan firing started at 8.30 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday) and continued for nearly half an hour. Our troops retaliated effectively and strongly", the official said. Tuesday's ceasefire violation came after ten days of lull on the borders.

On March 18, five members of a family were killed and two others injured when a mortar shell fired from across the LoC hit a residential house in Balakote sector of Poonch district.

