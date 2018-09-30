Pakistani helicopter helicopter violates Indian airspace in Poonch

national

In a video footage, accessed by ANI, a white chopper can be seen breaching the Indian airspace and violating international conventions to illegally enter the Indian boundaries near the Line of Control (LoC)

In a video footage, accessed by ANI, a white chopper can be seen breaching the Indian airspace and violating international conventions to illegally enter the Indian boundaries near the Line of Control (LoC).

There has been a spurt in the cases of infiltration at the LoC, even as Indian forces retaliate and foil such bids. On September 22, the Army gunned down five terrorists in a counter-infiltration operation in the Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident of a Pakistani chopper violating Indian airspace has come a day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York, raised the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

¿The demon of terrorism now stalks the world, at a faster pace somewhere, a slower pace elsewhere, but life-threatening everywhere. In our case, terrorism is bred not in some faraway land, but across our border to the west. Our neighbour's expertise is not restricted to spawning grounds for terrorism; it is also an expert in trying to mask malevolence with verbal duplicity," said Swaraj.

India, on Saturday, observed Parakram Parva, the second anniversary of a surgical strike that the Indian Army carried out on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

