Pakistan's complaint to Japan against India falls flat

In a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Takashi Kurai here, Pakistan's National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua on Thursday chose to raise the Kashmir issue, however, the envoy instead sought to know about situation in Afghanistan. Janjua said to divert attention from the situation in Kashmir, Indian army was firing across the Line of Control (LoC), according to The Express Tribune.

However, the envoy instead discussed North Korea-USA relations with Janjua and sought his comments on the situation in Afghanistan. In his response, Janjua highlighted the visit of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to Afghanistan and praised Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's move to initiate peace dialogue.

