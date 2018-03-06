Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua set to hold talks in US this week

Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua is set to hold talks here with senior officials of the Trump administration on a host of bilateral and regional issues, a US diplomat has said



Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua is set to hold talks here with senior officials of the Trump administration on a host of bilateral and regional issues, a US diplomat has said. Pakistan's Foreign Secretary would be meeting the Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan at the State Department, said Alice Wells, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State.

The top Pakistani diplomat is also schedule to have some meetings with think tanks and meet officials of the National Security Council. 'The Foreign Secretary is visiting tomorrow and she will be holding meetings with counterparts and government,' said Wells at a news conference here. The US, she said, is certainly not walking away from Pakistan.

'There will be very intensive dialogue through both our military and our civilian channels to discuss how we can work together. I mean, Pakistan has an important role to play in helping to stabilise Afghanistan,' Wells said in response to a question.

