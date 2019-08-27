Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas title track will tug at your heartstrings

bollywood

The makers Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba-starrer Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas released the title track, and it is soulful

Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba/picture courtesy: YouTube

On Tuesday, August 26, the makers of Karan Deol's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas released the title track of the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The song features Karan Deol and his love-interest in the film, Sahher Bambba, where the duo finally expresses their love for each other. Actor-father Sunny Deol has directed his son's debut film, and he shared the excitement on social media handle.

An elated Sunny Deol also wrote: "Jis pal ki aapko 'betaabi' thi, woh aa gaya hai! The title track of #PalPalDilKePaas is out now [sic]"

The soothing song features the debutants Karan and Sahher confessing love towards each other through this song. Crooned by Arijit Singh, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas will tug at your heartstrings. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas shares a love story with the essence of finding emotions and feelings felt when you fall in love for the first time. With all its innocence, doubts and the complexities.

Watch the song Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas here:

This film also introduces a new face, Sahher Bambba as Karan's lead actress in this love story. Interestingly, the film's name Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is taken from a song by Karan's grandfather, Dharmendra's film, Blackmail (1973).

