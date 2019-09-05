Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas trailer: Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba on an adventure

The trailer of Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba's Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas has finally released. The film's trailer was earlier scheduled to release on Wednesday, September 3, 2019. However, due to the heavy rains that lashed the maximum city, the event was postponed to Thursday, September 4. The event was held at a suburban theatre in Juhu, Mumbai. Karan Deol's veteran-actor grandfather Dharmendra, actor-turned-politician father Sunny Deol were also present at the trailer launch to extend their support.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas trailer starts with an over voice of Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba where they are indulged in a banter. Karan and Sahher are on a trip to the valleys and snow-capped mountains. In the trailer, the debutant hints that Sahher's character will see a change by the end of this trip. The love story looks refreshing.

Watch the trailer of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas here:

The trailer has a scene where Karan locks lips with Sahher. When mid-day spoke to the debutant, he said that it was awkward to do that scene in front of his father. He expressed, "Initially, I was a little shy and awkward about doing this scene in front of my father. That would be a normal reaction of any kid. But then, I just switched off and let my emotions flow. I was nervous at first, but after the take, I realised that the moment was beautifully captured and it was in sync with the story."

While Sunny Deol took the baton of launching his own son, he was quizzed whether he did not trust anyone with it, and therefore came on board as the director? The Ghatak actor said, "From the outside, it may seem that people will line up to sign Karan since he belongs to the Deol family. But it doesn't work that way. In our family, the elders help a child in taking the initial step. After that, he is left to figure things for himself. So, I need to guide Rocky [Karan] and give him a platform to showcase his talent, initially."

Directed by Sunny Deol, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas releases on September 20, 2019.

