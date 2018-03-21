Palak Jain acquires a new talent for Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai

Palaik Jain is learning something new for her TV show Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai



Palak Jain

Palak Jain who essays the role of Anushka Reddy on Sony Entertainment Television's upcoming show Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai is a girl of many talents. Palak is an accomplished model, a talented actor and also a classical dance enthusiast. Belonging to an elite and a rich family, Anushka has an ideology of simple living and high thinking. She also has a flair for art and culture and is inclined to learn a dance form. While shooting for the show, Palak got the opportunity to indulge herself in professional Bharat Natyam training sessions.

Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai narrates a modern-day love story written and produced by master story teller Dilip Jha. It depicts that shade of love which is unspoken but palpable, unexpressed but perceptible of Siddhant Sinha (Namit Khanna) & Anushka Reddy (Palak Jain). Anushka Reddy is the daughter of one of the biggest 'business tycoons' of the country but is untouched by the opulence in which she has been brought up. She is sensitive yet competitive, has everything which one could desire but still cannot give up on her emotions that she has for Siddhant.

When contacted Palak Jain confirmed "I am super excited as our show will be going on air in a couple of days. Yes, it's true, I always wanted to learn Bharat Natyam but due to studies and other assignments I couldn't find the time to do it. Thanks to 'Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai' my on-screen character of Anushka Reddy is an dance enthusiast and hence I had to learn few steps of the Carnatic dance form from a professional tutor. It was a liberating feeling, a long-cherished dream that has finally come true. I am hopeful of learning Bharat Natyam professionally as I get time from shoots."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates