Palak Sidhwani roped in to play Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma?

News of Nidhi Bhanushali, who played Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, quitting the show had surfaced earlier this year. Now, looks like the makers of the popular show have found a replacement.

Palak Sidhwani to be the new Sonu? Pic/instagram.com/palaksidhwani; ZoominMomentsbyhardik

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (TMKOC) has countless fans across India and abroad too. The show, which is in its 12th year now, has become a household name and found a place in the audiences' heart. Earlier this year, there was news that Nidhi Bhanushali, who plays Sonu Bhide in the show, will be quitting the show. Now, it looks like the makers of TMKOC has found a replacement.

According to a report published in Spotboye.com, actress Palak Sidhwani will be replacing Nidhi to portray Sonu in the show. According to the portal, another name who was in the race for the role was Jinal Jain, but it was Palak who the makers finalised. Palak Sidhwani has featured in a few advertisements and short films in the past.

A source close to the development told the entertainment website that Palak Sidhwani has already started shooting for TMKOC. When Nidhi Bhanushali quit the show, a source close to the actress had revealed to the website, "She is pursuing her BA from Mithibai College (Mumbai) and is quite a studious person. Now she wants to shape her career with education and wants to devote more time to finish her graduation. Although, the production house is contemplating on the matter by giving her more time to study and less shoot hours. Yet, it is becoming difficult for the actress to manage work and studies together. Hence, she is quitting the show."

The makers of TMKOC had planned Sonu's exit by showing that she was leaving the country for higher studies. Now, apparently, the character will be back on the show with Palak as the replacement. Fans were quite disappointed after they discovered that Nidhi Bhanushali will not be playing Sonu anymore.

Another character to be missing from the scene is Daya Ben, played by the inimitable Disha Vakani. Disha had left the show on maternity break, but didn't return even after two years. Buzz was that the makers of TMKOC had started looking for someone to replace Disha on the show. After a lot of confusion, there were reports that a new Daya Ben would soon be entering the show, but it looks like it's still not confirmed who the actress will be.

In a recent interview, when Dilip Joshi (Jethalal Gada, Daya Ben's onscreen husband) was asked about how comfortable he would be acting with the new Daya Ben, the actor had said, "Well I don't know, they say - 'Never say never'. It might happen that Disha returns as Daya Ben. I'm hoping and keeping my fingers crossed (for that)."

