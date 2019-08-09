Dilip Joshi on the new Daya Ben: I think Disha Vakani owns this character

television

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma recently completed 11 years. Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal Gada, talks about how far the show has come and his connect with Disha Vakani, aka Daya Ben.

One of the longest-running shows on Indian television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, has a massive fan following. People are in awe of all the characters on the show, including Jethalal Gada played by Dilip Joshi and Daya Ben played by Disha Vakani. Daya Ben's slot, however, has been vacant for the past two years since the actress left the show on maternity leave.

Disha Vakani went on a maternity break in the month of September 2017 and became a mother to a baby girl in November 2017. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma recently completed 11 years on the telly. In an interview with Bollywoodlife.com, Dilip Joshi spoke about how far the show has come and his connect with his onscreen wife Disha Vakani, aka Daya Ben.

Reports have been doing the rounds that a new actress has been roped in to play Daya Ben. When asked about how comfortable he would be playing onscreen husband to the new Daya Ben, Dilip Joshi told the entertainment portal, "Well I don't know, they say - 'Never say never'. It might happen that Disha returns as Daya Ben. I'm hoping and keeping my fingers crossed (for that)."

The actor, however, seems quite prepared for changes in the cast. He says, "If someone from our family goes, life goes on. You have to adjust. There's no option." When it comes to someone new replacing Disha as Daya, Dilip told the website, "I think she owns this character. She has worked hard for nine and a half years. Obviously! (no actress can replace)."

Talking about the future episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, without giving anything away, Dilip Joshi said that he's excited about the future and hopes that Daya will be making her entry in the show.

One of the most-loved shows on the telly, TMKOC entered into its 12th year recently. Asit Kumarr Modi, the creator of the show, says, "For creative people, a show or a film is like their own child and witnessing the success of one's own child is the most beautiful experience. For me, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is like my own child. To see its success is amazing and to be part of that success is double that joy and pride. The happiness I am experiencing while embarking on the journey of its twelfth year cannot be explained in words. Our audiences have not only loved the show but have become part of the TMKOC family."

Dilip Joshi commented with awe, "Are we really entering into 12th year? It feels like yesterday when the show had begun. Who would have thought that the character of Jethalal will grow to this mammoth size? The journey has been happy and fruitful where all the actors and our technical team have become one big happy family. Naturally, we don't even realise how time has passed by. TMKOC has become a constant companion of not only the audience but also of the actors and the team."

